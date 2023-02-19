At 11:54am, five fire engines from Lancaster, Bolton-le-Sands, Hornby, Fulwood, and Preston, along with an aerial ladder platform from Morecambe, attended a flat fire on Mainway housing estate.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one jet, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire, and one casualty was conveyed to the hospital by North West Ambulance Service paramedics.

Crews were in attendance for around an hour and a half.