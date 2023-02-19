News you can trust since 1837
Person taken to hospital after a sixth floor flat fire on Mainway housing estate in Lancaster

A person was taken to hospital after a sixth floor flat fire in Lancaster yesterday (Saturday, February 18.)

By Aimee Seddon
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

At 11:54am, five fire engines from Lancaster, Bolton-le-Sands, Hornby, Fulwood, and Preston, along with an aerial ladder platform from Morecambe, attended a flat fire on Mainway housing estate.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one jet, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire, and one casualty was conveyed to the hospital by North West Ambulance Service paramedics.

Crews were in attendance for around an hour and a half.

A fire broke out at a sixth floor flat on the Mainway estate in Lancaster on Saturday, February 18.
