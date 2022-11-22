Youth-led night of performance in Morecambe celebrates young peoples’ resilience

From singing to dancing, spoken word to film, the night will champion young people’s ability to bounce back from life’s challenges and celebrate the creative passion of young people.

Now in its fourth year, Chameleon is an authentically youth-led project, bringing together young producers from More Music, the Prop Up Project, Lancashire Youth Challenge and Lancaster and Morecambe Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service.

Chameleon provides a positive environment and safe space for young people to discuss mental health issues and develop new skills and connections.

A youngster performs at a previous Chameleon event at More Music. Photo: Robin Zahler

The group has had the opportunity to develop skills in finance, fundraising, budgeting and marketing whilst gaining an insight into the technical side of events.

Additionally, the team has explored the challenges that young people face in their everyday lives and discussed the importance of developing coping strategies, such as engaging in creative activities.

The main aim of Chameleon is to remove the fiction surrounding young people’s mental health by celebrating confidence and creativity.

This year’s event is themed around gaming and the group has been researching signs of burn out and how taking part in a wide range of creative activities can help to recharge your battery when you’re feeling low and need a positive distraction.

A previous Chameleon event at More Music. Photo: Robin Zahler

The group has created a collection of mental health resources for young people, which will be accessible online and at the event.

Research has shown that taking part in creative activities provides a healthy outlet for young people to cope with anxiety, depression and every day pressures.

Youth programmes manager Rachel Parsons said: The team are so excited for Chameleon in December. Now in its fourth year, it is becoming a Christmas tradition for the partner organisations involved and is the perfect way to celebrate the end of a very challenging year.

"The young people involved in organising the event have spent the past term exploring ways to build resilience and support their peers as well as creating a platform where they celebrate each other’s creative passions.’

Performing at a previous Chameleon event at More Music. Photo: Robin Zahler

Doors open at 6pm. Tickets range cost £3 advance/£5 on the door and can be purchased from More Music’s website at www.moremusic.org.uk or by calling 01524 831997.