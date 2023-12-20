Youth-led charity hosts successful Heritage Market Festival in Lancaster city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Escape2Make event on Sunday brought together a diverse and enthusiastic crowd for a day of celebration, creativity, and cultural exchange.

The festival showcased the talents and hard work of young people who spearheaded the event's planning and execution, and included gift stalls, live music and dramatic performances that graced the main stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Urszula, young participant of the potterymaker programme and co-host for the big day, said: “I loved it! I got to make loads of new friends. Everyone was so nice. We got to create pots, beads, Christmas decorations, the variety was so great. Seeing somebody wanting to buy something I made, it just makes my heart so happy because they have a part of me now with them."

One of the stalls at the festival.

Lancaster city centre provided the perfect backdrop for the creative extravaganza, drawing in crowds from all walks of life. Families, friends, and Christmas shoppers alike revelled in the vibrant atmosphere.

Escape2Make extends its gratitude to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, whose generous support enabled the event to happen. The Heritage Fund's commitment to preserving and celebrating the area’s cultural heritage whilst fostering creative skills for the next generation, aligns seamlessly with Escape2Make's mission, and their contribution played a vital role in the festival's success.

Helen Featherstone, director of England, North at the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “It is very inspiring to know that this project has worked with local young people to plan and deliver a wonderful event that celebrates the rich heritage of the North West of England. We know that heritage can play a huge role in bringing people together and furthering a sense of pride in local

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

communities; in turn boosting the local economy. This project is a perfect example.

Performing at the festival in Lancaster.

"A huge thanks to National Lottery players for making projects like this happen!”In collaboration with Lancaster City Museums, the Heritage Market Festival also marked a significant milestone. As Lancaster City Museums celebrate their 100th birthday, the joint efforts to bring this festival to life added another layer of depth and meaning to the festivities, making it a truly historic occasion.

Sally Elton-Chalcraft, professor of social justice in education at the University of Cumbria, evaluating the charity and its work, said: “I think the day has gone brilliantly. I think it's exceeded expectations, and I was struck by the professionalism of the whole setup; the stalls, the performances, the music. A lot of care and attention being paid to getting everything just right.

"I now have a better understanding of just how big this could be. I think this is something that is incredibly important for young people themselves, but also to help move society forward. It's been fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad