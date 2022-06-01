Youngsters in Morecambe look to the future in film

Future 5 is a video exhibition by five groups of young people in Morecambe who were asked to explore what their future might look like by 2027.

The videos can be viewed in the window of the Venus and Cupid Arts Trust Shop in the Arndale Centre until June 15.

Morecambe was chosen for the project because the town is likely to see significant change in the next five years if the Eden Project North goes ahead and the climate emergency affects the bay.

A series of workshops led to the Future 5 video exhibition in Morecambe's Arndale Centre.

The environment is one of the major concerns expressed by the young people in the videos, along with equality and education for all.

The exhibition is the culmination of a series of workshops organised by creative producer, Joseph Rynhart who brought together a team of film-makers, a sound artist and poet to work with about 50 people aged 12-17.

“We asked them to consider some of the biggest challenges they think we'll all be facing - both in the immediate future and over the next five years,” said Joseph.

“The films are a chance for them to explore social issues, engage with professional artists - and think about their hopes and fears for the future. Their work is abstract and thought-provoking, and we're all exceptionally proud of how they engaged with difficult topics.”

Young people filming for the Future 5 project.

The young people participating were from Morecambe Bay Academy, Bay Leadership Academy, Lancaster & Morecambe College, Stanleys Community Centre and Lancashire Youth Challenge. They have all received educational packs as part of the project.

Future 5 was the last of this year’s Our Place In The World projects, a cultural and creative education programme managed by Lancashire Youth Challenge (LYC) and Lancaster District Cultural Education Partnership (Culture Co-op). The project was funded by Lancaster University, Curious Minds and the the Venus & Cupid Arts Trust.

LYC is a dynamic charity which enables young people to build confidence and resilience via an exciting year-round programme of personal development and wellbeing programmes, creative arts activities, community impact projects and cultural education events.