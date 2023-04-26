News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
6 minutes ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
2 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
16 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
16 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
17 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers

Youngsters at village school near Lancaster visited by UK coastline charity walker

Children at Silverdale St John's CE Primary School have been visited by a woman who is walking around the whole of the UK coastline.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:53 BST- 2 min read
Tracey Hannam with Silverdale head Sarah Sanderson.Tracey Hannam with Silverdale head Sarah Sanderson.
Tracey Hannam with Silverdale head Sarah Sanderson.

Tracey Hannam, from Bath, embarked on her journey on July 4 2020, after being made redundant and splitting up with her partner during the pandemic.

She is walking the whole UK coastline with just a tent and a backpack to her name and has covered around 7,000 miles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I decided that I would go to the sea, my happy place, so I bought a bagpack and a tent and I thought this tent will be my friend and home for the next three years," she said.

Tracey Hannam speaks during a school assembly at Silverdale.Tracey Hannam speaks during a school assembly at Silverdale.
Tracey Hannam speaks during a school assembly at Silverdale.
Most Popular

During her visit to Silverdale, youngsters were taught about the values of endurance and perseverance.

Headteacher Sarah Sanderson said: "Tracey had been spotted camping close by on the outskirts of the village by one of our parents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Word soon got around, and before we knew it she was leading our school assembly!

"It was perfect, as we have been learning about 'pushing through when things are difficult', and how this develops endurance. "Tracey inspired us all with her tenacity, courage and 'can do' attitude. So much so, the whole school started walking after her - singing 'I can walk 500 miles' by The Proclaimers! It was a lovely, joyous morning."

Children walk with Tracey Hannam as she sets off.Children walk with Tracey Hannam as she sets off.
Children walk with Tracey Hannam as she sets off.

As part of her long hike, Tracey has set up a fundraising page where people can sponsor her trip, with proceedings going to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: "Along my journey the RLNI have been absolutely fantastic. Every station I have walked by, they offered me a coffee and support."

Tracey is planning to be in the Western Scottish Islands in the summer and then to return back to Aberdeen.

"Then I have got to do the Scilly Islands and I will be finished with 12,000 miles," said Tracey.

Tracey has also written more than 100 poems, and is hoping to publish a poetry book after concluding her trip.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can follow Tracey on her travels at https://www.facebook.com/TracenAggie2020

You can also donate to her justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tracey-hannam1

Related topics:YoungstersLancaster