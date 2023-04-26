Youngsters at village school near Lancaster visited by UK coastline charity walker

Tracey Hannam with Silverdale head Sarah Sanderson.

Tracey Hannam, from Bath, embarked on her journey on July 4 2020, after being made redundant and splitting up with her partner during the pandemic.

She is walking the whole UK coastline with just a tent and a backpack to her name and has covered around 7,000 miles.

"I decided that I would go to the sea, my happy place, so I bought a bagpack and a tent and I thought this tent will be my friend and home for the next three years," she said.

Tracey Hannam speaks during a school assembly at Silverdale.

During her visit to Silverdale, youngsters were taught about the values of endurance and perseverance.

Headteacher Sarah Sanderson said: "Tracey had been spotted camping close by on the outskirts of the village by one of our parents.

"Word soon got around, and before we knew it she was leading our school assembly!

"It was perfect, as we have been learning about 'pushing through when things are difficult', and how this develops endurance. "Tracey inspired us all with her tenacity, courage and 'can do' attitude. So much so, the whole school started walking after her - singing 'I can walk 500 miles' by The Proclaimers! It was a lovely, joyous morning."

Children walk with Tracey Hannam as she sets off.

As part of her long hike, Tracey has set up a fundraising page where people can sponsor her trip, with proceedings going to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

She said: "Along my journey the RLNI have been absolutely fantastic. Every station I have walked by, they offered me a coffee and support."

Tracey is planning to be in the Western Scottish Islands in the summer and then to return back to Aberdeen.

"Then I have got to do the Scilly Islands and I will be finished with 12,000 miles," said Tracey.

Tracey has also written more than 100 poems, and is hoping to publish a poetry book after concluding her trip.

You can follow Tracey on her travels at https://www.facebook.com/TracenAggie2020