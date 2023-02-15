Young people take on Dukes refurb project in Lancaster as part of Prince’s Trust

The programme is a 12-week course aimed at helping local 16 to 25-year-olds to improve their confidence, communication and teamwork skills and to ultimately return to education or employment.

During the current programme, the young people are undertaking a two-week community project to regenerate a community space to ensure that people from all walks of life have an atmosphere where they can thrive and develop new skills in a safe and positive environment.

The group chose the Dukes, and will be developing the foyer of the Moor Space, on the corner of Moor Lane and Edward Street.

The Prince's Trust team are also doing some voluntary work on a community allotment site in Ambleside Road.

The venue offers a flexible space suitable for performances, rehearsals and participatory activities.

The work will include repairing cracked walls and freshening up the space to create a long lasting and revitalising legacy.

