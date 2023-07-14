Young joy-riders arrested after spate of motorbike thefts in Lancaster and Morecambe

In the latest incient, a motorcycle was recovered on Thursday afternoon from the Westgate area.

It was the fourth bike to be traced in the last few days.

Police said the vehicles are being stolen by youths who then go on to cause anti-social behaviour around the district.

One of the recovered motorbikes.

A police spokesman said: "Firstly, thank you to everyone who has reported nuisance motorbikes.

"There has been an increase in thefts of these vehicles recently, with the bikes being used by young people without helmets causing anti-social behaviour to all areas of the district.

"We would like to report that over the last few days we have recovered four motorbikes and arrested three people.