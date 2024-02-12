Young helpers at Lancaster and Morecambe Citizens Advice shine during Student Volunteering Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This week serves as a testament to the dedication, enthusiasm and impact these students have made in the local community through their commitment and hard work.

Joanna Young, chief executive, said: ‘Student Volunteering Week is a great opportunity to celebrate the vital role that these incredible young people play in shaping the future of our community. But in truth, they deserve more than just a week, and we ought to celebrate them all year round!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At Citizens Advice North Lancashire we have an exceptional group of students who embody the spirit of what we stand for. By helping and empowering people during these difficult times, whether it's providing crucial cost of living or debt advice, or support in research and campaigning, we simply couldn’t reach as many people without our brilliant volunteers.”

From left: Annette Marchment (admin manager), Victoria Wallace (3rd year law student), Alex Bernasconi (history student), Eliza Stephenson (1st year law student), and Joanna Young (CEO).

Eliza Stephenson is a 19-year-old law student at Lancaster University and is currently volunteering at the Morecambe office in Queen Street.

She said: “Volunteering at Citizens Advice has been a great experience. I enjoy meeting and helping people from all walks of life on a range of issues.

"I want to be a human rights lawyer and this experience is not only rewarding, but it is equipping me with the skills needed to accomplish that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eliza is set to compete in York later this month as part of Lancaster University’s team in a negotiation competition, and she credits her Citizens Advice training as part of the reason she was selected.

Sarah Peters, the volunteer coordinator for north Lancashire, said: “We recognise that our student volunteers are not only vital members of the team, but also future leaders and change makers. They help us to help more people, but they also gain valuable experience and skills that will undoubtedly shape their bright futures. And we want to say a massive thank you to all of them.”