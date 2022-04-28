Young engineer from Morecambe wins top award

Terry Jobson was honoured at the finals of the Institute of Road Transport Engineers’ Northern Centre awards.

He was up against fellow engineers from all over the North West including north Manchester, Merseyside and all of Lancashire up to the Cumbria border.

There were joint winners for 2022 with Charlie Heaton from Preston the other.

Terry Jobson.

The 21-year-old joined Stagecoach straight from school after gaining work experience with the company.

He has gone on to win internal awards and was given a permanent contract before completing his apprenticeship.

And he continues his passion for mechanics outside of work as a member of the Ribble Vehicle Preservation Trust.

Terry said: “Achieving the IRTE Young Engineer award was a personal goal but subsequently realising that it had not been won by a PCV (Passenger Carrying Vehicle) engineer previously gave me a sense of great pride.

Terry Jobson and Paul Doherty.

“I hope this provides ambition for the next generation of young engineers within the PCV sector to aim for the accolade in the future.”

He was nominated for the awards by Paul Doherty, engineering manager for Stagecoach Morecambe.

In the nomination, he states: “Terry’s enthusiasm is infectious and is a breath of fresh air in an industry that struggles to attract young candidates for apprenticeships.”

Paul said the award was judged on Terry’s overall performance with Stagecoach.

“The Institute of Road Transport Engineers, which is a professional body which looks after all mechanics, asks for nominations for up and coming young stars. I felt Terry was worthy of note.

“It's measured on where he's on with his learning, his commitment, his skill, commitment to the industry, commitment to the company.”

Paul added: “I think it's brilliant recognition from the Institute of Road Transport Engineers and us.

“It's recognition of his commitment and interest. It's a great start to his career, not only in Stagecoach but in the industry.

“This kid is hotly tipped to go into senior management in the future.”