Young dancers impress at closing ceremony of International Youth Games in Lancaster

Alongside other dance schools, Elite Dance Studios performed two pieces - Fame and Battle Cry - which they have just recently performed at the Manchester Palace Theatre.

They are led by principle teacher Sheryl Hicks, who trained and performed with the Royal Ballet with Darcey Bussell in classical ballets such as Swan Lake and The Nutcracker, The Hammond, Central Ballet and Ballet Rambert, and has run Elite Dance Studios in Heysham for four years now, passing her knowledge and experience of performing onto her students.

She and her fellow teachers are proud of the hard work, commitment and dedication the team put in.

Elite Dance Studios dancers with mayor Coun Roger Dennison.

"That's what produces excellent dancers and peformers and Elite Dance Studios are raring to go in that direction," Sheryl said.

"They are performing in their annual school show in September at Carnforth high and Manchester, London and Blackpool over the next year as well as local dance competitions.

"Keep up the good work Elite Dance Studios!"

The International Youth Games see young people from across Europe compete in a variety of different sports and also take part in dance and music workshops.

There are four host cities: Aalborg in Denmark, Almere in the Netherlands, Rendsburg in Germany, and Lancaster, all of whom are twinned with each other.

This year’s games took place in Lancaster from Thursday July 20 to Tuesday July 25.