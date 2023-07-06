Young dancers from Morecambe to perform at International Youth Games opening ceremony
Members of a Morecambe dance school will be taking to the stage at the opening ceremony of the International Youth Games later this month.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
Dance Design Academy, which has been run by Linda Wilson for 30 years, will perform at the ceremony at Lancaster University on July 21.
Joel Wilson from the school said: "We will be opening with our new spy gym routine and also The Greatest Showman, two of our best routines. Both involve lots of high kicks, lifts, timbers and throws.
The school also has its own annual show on July 15 and 16.
They also work closely with the local charity Team Reece, and performed at their Golden Ball events and for Matilda's Mission among others.