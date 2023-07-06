Young dancers from Morecambe to perform at International Youth Games opening ceremony

Dance Design Academy dancers will be performing at the International Youth Games opening ceremony.

Dance Design Academy, which has been run by Linda Wilson for 30 years, will perform at the ceremony at Lancaster University on July 21.

Joel Wilson from the school said: "We will be opening with our new spy gym routine and also The Greatest Showman, two of our best routines. Both involve lots of high kicks, lifts, timbers and throws.

The school also has its own annual show on July 15 and 16.

Dance Design Academy dancers perform at a recent event.

