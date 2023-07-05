Young dancers from Lancaster will take the stage for International Youth Games closing ceremony

The event at Lancaster University on July 24 will be in front of dignitaries from Lancaster and towns from across Europe.

Twinkle Toes is run by Patricia Williams, who is fully qualified as a secondary school teacher as well as a dance teacher, adjudicator, author and performer.

She said: "Our students are extremely proud and looking forward to the experience, The students are all working hard as a team rehearsing to create a diverse performance encapsulating different dance styles."

Some of the Twinkle Toes competition team.

Twinkle Toes is based in both Lancaster and Heysham and offers opportunities to dance in displays, competitions and exams, and take part in national associate schemes, as well as classes just for fun and fitness.

Patricia said: "We are a fun and successful dance school aiming to bring the best out of all our students.

"As we say, all our students fly and reach for the stars; our belief is the performing arts has something for everybody.

"I am proud to say we get many medals and trophies at competitions and are the proud holders of the school cup at the Bay Festival of Dance.

"I have spent many years teaching and continually aim to keep learning and training to give the best for my students.

“We have had students who have entered the performance industry including gaining their teacher qualifications.