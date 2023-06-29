News you can trust since 1837
Young dancers from Lancaster village to take the stage for International Youth Games opening ceremony

Members of a Halton dance school will be showing off their skills at the opening ceremony of the International Youth Games later this month.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 15:42 BST

Elite Arts School of Dance will be performing at 7pm at the event, which is at Lancaster University on July 21.

Elite Arts is an acrobatic dance school based in Halton, run by principal Lauryn Woodruff, who was a professional dancer who danced with many Broadway professionals.

She attended the Lowry in Manchester from a young age and has had a successful dance career including a film, leading to a successful teaching career.

Elite Arts School of Dance will be performing at Lancaster University on July 21.
Elite Arts School of Dance will be performing at Lancaster University on July 21.
Lauryn works hard to make sure her students get as many opportunities as possible, offering workshops from professionals from around the UK and attending many dance competitions.

Elite Arts competition team are the current second place Ultimate Dance competition champions and have won numerous other competitions and received many wildcards to the championship finals coming up in 2024, including for one of their star students, Sophia Burke.

Lauryn said: “We are very excited to show Lancaster just how fabulous these girls are and how dedicated they are to dance.

"We have something very different and exciting up our sleeves so it’s definitely not to be missed!”

