Young boy who was hit by police car in Lancaster celebrates 12th birthday

Tom was in Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool for two months, after the accident in Owen Road on May 25.

He was previously in a coma and on life support.

As he recovered, he enjoyed many messages of support which had been flooding in since his family set up a Facebook page, 'You can do it Tom!'

Tom celebrates his 12th birthday today.

Videos came from celebrities including Morecambe-based world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, James Hooton AKA Sam Dingle from Emmerdale, former Manchester United footballers Gary Neville, David May and Dion Dublin, Coronation Street actor Martin 'Spider' Hancock, TV sport reporter Mike Bushell, TV presenter Jeremy Kyle, Barry Roche from Morecambe FC, singer Russell Watson and children’s TV character Hacker T Dog.

And today, Monday, his family wrote on the Facebook page: “Big happy 12th birthday to you Tom. We all love you and are so proud of how you have recovered, and continue to recover, x our miracle xx”

Tom was injured on the evening of Thursday May 25.

The incident happened just before 8.30pm in Owen Road in Lancaster at the junction with Torrisholme Road and involved a marked police Peugeot 308 hatchback which was responding to an emergency call.

Tom was taken by ambulance to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and later transferred to Alder Hey in Liverpool.