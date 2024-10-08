You can now vote for Lancaster community singing group in county choir contest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public are being urged to vote for their favourite singing voices from across the county as part of this year's Lancashire Choir of the Year competition.

The contest, open to people from Lancashire, Blackpool, and Blackburn with Darwen, aims to encourage a wide range of choirs from communities, workplaces and schools to come together to showcase their talents.

A panel of experienced musicians whittled down the entries to come up with a final shortlist of six, with voting now live.

The public are now being asked to vote in the popular 'People's Choice Award' category from the final six, including Barton Road Community Choir in Lancaster.

Members of Blackburn People's Choir performing at the 2023 finals of the Choir of The Year contest.

The other five are The Basics Vocalize Choir, The Capricorn Singers, The Red Rosettes Show Choir, The Rossendale Festival Choir and The Song Rooms Choir.

They will go through to a live final on November 28 at Lancaster University to coincide with celebrations around Lancashire Day.

The judging panel will crown the overall winner of Lancashire Choir of Year 2024, announce the 'People's Choice' award winner, and reveal the runner up prizes.

Coun Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "This is your chance to listen to some of the very best singing talent that we have from across Lancashire – and to vote for your favourite to win the coveted People's Choice Award.

"The competition is in its third year and once again, it was a very difficult task to shortlist the exceptionally talented entries down to six. Thanks again to all who entered, as it was a challenge to choose the finalists."

To cast your vote, go to https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/choir-of-the-year/finalists/