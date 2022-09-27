You can now get your free wristbands for this year's Lancaster Fireworks Spectacular

The firework display will be launched at 8pm from the grounds of Lancaster Castle on Saturday November 5 bringing to an end what promises to be a magical two-day festival of music, art and light.

Free wristbands are now available for anyone wanting to grab some of the best spots to watch the display at the two official viewing areas at Giant Axe and Quay Meadow.

Wristbands to access the sites are free and can be ordered online (up to six per household) from lightuplancaster.co.uk

People wanting wristbands for groups of six or more should contact Lancaster or Morecambe Visitor Information Centres (01524 582394/01524 582808) between the hours of 10am and 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

All wristbands will be posted out ahead of the event.

Those watching the display from the two main sites will also be able to enjoy the specially coordinated soundtrack as well as a range of food and entertainment and plenty of atmosphere. The other official viewing area, which does not require wristbands to access the site, is Williamson Park.

For those who prefer to watch from other vantage points in the city – if you can see Lancaster Castle, you will be able to enjoy the fireworks.

CounSandra Thornberry, cabinet member for arts, culture, leisure and wellbeing, said: “The countdown has now begun to this year’s fantastic and unique Light Up Lancaster event which attracts thousands of people from across the UK and beyond to our beautiful part of the world.

"It’s great that so many partner organisations in Lancaster work together to produce this wonderful two-day festival which promises to be bigger and better than ever before and ending with the hugely popular firework spectacular lighting up the skies.”

The full programme will be available soon. In the meantime, you can follow Light Up Lancaster news via Facebook/LightUpLancaster or [email protected]