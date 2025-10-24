You can meet your neighbourhood policing team in Lancaster and Morecambe

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 24th Oct 2025, 14:43 BST
Lancaster General Views
A mobile police station will be visiting the area over half term for residents to share their concerns.

You can meet your neighbourhood policing team at the following locations and times:

Most Popular

Monday October 27, 2pm-4pm, Morecambe Prom

Tuesday October 28, 9am-11am, Halton community centre

A mobile police station will be visiting the area over half term.placeholder image
A mobile police station will be visiting the area over half term.

Tuesday October 28, 2pm-4pm, Morrisons Morecambe

Wednesday October 29, 9am-11am, Williamson Park

Wednesday October 29, 2pm-4pm, Ryelands Park

Thursday October 30, 9am – 11am, Greaves Park

Thursday October 30, 2pm – 4pm, Lancaster Castle

Go along to speak with your neighbourhood policing team about any local concerns, crime prevention advice, or just to say hello!

No appointment is needed.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice