You can meet your neighbourhood policing team in Lancaster and Morecambe

A mobile police station will be visiting the area over half term for residents to share their concerns.

You can meet your neighbourhood policing team at the following locations and times:

Monday October 27, 2pm-4pm, Morecambe Prom

Tuesday October 28, 9am-11am, Halton community centre

Tuesday October 28, 2pm-4pm, Morrisons Morecambe

Wednesday October 29, 9am-11am, Williamson Park

Wednesday October 29, 2pm-4pm, Ryelands Park

Thursday October 30, 9am – 11am, Greaves Park

Thursday October 30, 2pm – 4pm, Lancaster Castle

Go along to speak with your neighbourhood policing team about any local concerns, crime prevention advice, or just to say hello!

No appointment is needed.