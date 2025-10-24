You can meet your neighbourhood policing team in Lancaster and Morecambe
You can meet your neighbourhood policing team at the following locations and times:
Monday October 27, 2pm-4pm, Morecambe Prom
Tuesday October 28, 9am-11am, Halton community centre
Tuesday October 28, 2pm-4pm, Morrisons Morecambe
Wednesday October 29, 9am-11am, Williamson Park
Wednesday October 29, 2pm-4pm, Ryelands Park
Thursday October 30, 9am – 11am, Greaves Park
Thursday October 30, 2pm – 4pm, Lancaster Castle
Go along to speak with your neighbourhood policing team about any local concerns, crime prevention advice, or just to say hello!
No appointment is needed.