You can leave floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II in Lancaster and Morecambe

The council has confirmed members of the public can lay flowers in Dalton Square just in front of the Queen Victoria Memorial.

Floral tributes can also be left on the stones outside the south side of Lancaster Priory.

All events at The Priory, apart from worship, are suspended until after the Queen’s funeral.

The Union Flag flying at half mast at Lancaster Town Hall. Picture by Josh Brandwood.

Flowers can be left at Lancaster Castle on the left hand side as you enter.

In Morecambe, there are flag poles next to the Cenotaph where the flag was raised at half mast last night and a wreath laid. Please feel free to lay flowers in the Cenotaph garden area.

Unwrapped flowers are being laid in the sunken gardens at Morecambe Town Hall.

The Union Flags are flying at half mast at Lancaster and Morecambe Town Halls in honour of the Queen after she passed away yesterday (September 8).

The first floral tributes to the Queen were starting to be left in Dalton Square early this morning (September 9). Picture by Josh Brandwood.