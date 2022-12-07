You can donate to the Morecambe Bay Foodbank this Saturday at Mazuma Stadium before Morecambe FC match

Staff and volunteers from Morecambe Bay Foodbank will be around the Mazuma Stadium from 12.30pm on Saturday afternoon, and supporters attending will be able to donate what they can.

The Foodbank plays a crucial role within the town and local community, supporting people who are struggling financially at this difficult time, particularly during the current cost of living crisis.

Manager of Morecambe Bay Foodbank, Briony Scott, said: “We’re really looking forward to collecting any kind donations supporters can give this weekend.

Christie the cat, Morecambe FC players and representatives of Morecambe Bay Foodbank outside the premises on Westgate. People can donate to the foodbank this Saturday ahead of the Morecambe FC match against Charlton Athletic.

“We know how stretched everyone is at the moment, with the prices of food, fuel and energy all increasing. Despite this, the foodbank has continued to receive amazing donations over recent months, which is testament to what an amazing, close-knit community we all live in here in Morecambe.

“We are really looking forward to collecting before Saturday’s match, and really appreciate the support from everyone.”

Morecambe FC Community Sports Business Manager Stuart Glover said: “It’s great to see the football club and the community get behind this fantastic and crucial cause.

“We’ve already seen generous donations from the first-team staff and players, the women’s team and the parents of our Academy children over recent weeks.

“We understand how difficult times are for everyone at the moment, so please donate what you can for what is a truly worthwhile cause.”