For the sixth year, King Street Arts (formerly King Street Studios) has organised an Art Fair from December 7-19 where more than 50 local and regional artists will display their work.

And it’s the perfect opportunity for visitors to buy some unique gifts too.

The Art Fair, in The Storey’s Victorian gallery, will feature a wealth of paintings, ceramics, drawings, sculpture, mixed media, prints, gifts and cards.

Baby Owl by Alice Evans will be on sale at this December's Lancaster Art Fair.

The Art Fair also includes a couple of festive-themed workshops. On December 7, Natalia Bogolyubova leads a needle felting workshop while on December 13, there’s a papercutting workshop with Maryam Golubeva. Both run from 6.30-9pm and cost £18 each including materials. All adults are welcome and accompanied older children can also participate. Booking is essential by ringing 07743 238663 or emailing [email protected]

The Art Fair is open Monday-Saturday, 10am-4.30pm and admission is free.

For more information, ring 07743238663 or visit www.kingstreetstudios.art

