YMCA Lancaster appeals for help as cost of living crisis continues

YMCA Lancaster is calling on its community of supporters to donate their goods and time wherever possible with affordable and sustainable shopping becoming more popular.

“YMCA Lancaster charity shop is so proud to serve at the heart of our local community, and to help transform the lives of young people in Lancashire,” said Joe Thomas, Retail Area Manager of YMCA North West.

“We hugely value all of the support shown to us by our local community, and would welcome any donations they may have, as well as any volunteer interest. Every donation or hour volunteered for YMCA makes a huge difference - thank you!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YMCA Lancaster is appealing for help.

YMCA Lancaster is part of YMCA England & Wales, the largest and oldest youth charity in the world. Money raised at YMCA charity shops plays a vital part in helping to transform the lives of young people across almost 700 local communities, from providing a warm bed for homeless young people to delivering mental health advice and counselling for those in need.

To find out more about what YMCA does to help in your community, or to get involved, please visit www.ymca.org.uk, or call YMCA Lancaster Shop on 01524 67787.

YMCA Lancaster opened its doors on April 19 2022 and since then has become a solid part of the community, welcoming staff, customers, donors and volunteers.

Part of a network of YMCA charity shops across England and Wales, YMCA Lancaster offers a wide range of sustainable shopping selections, from clothing and homeware to electrical and furniture goods.

Funds raised from donated goods will go towards supporting young people both locally and nationally, with YMCA Lancaster benefiting directly.

YMCA believes in fairness and opportunity.

A spokesman said: “There are essential building blocks for a full and rewarding life: a safe home, acceptance, guidance, friendship, physical and mental health, academic support, employment skills and access to real opportunities.

“Many young people have never known these things; other people have lost one or more as they grew up, but we all need them. All of us.