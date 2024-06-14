Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular band who made it big on the X Factor is bringing its anniversary tour to Lancaster.

The ITV show runners-up G4 will be bringing their 20th anniversary tour to Lancaster Grand Theatre on September 14.

The band will be coming to the Lancaster venue to celebrate two decades since they rose to fame on the X-Factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current line-up for the band consists of Jonathan Ansell on lead vocals, Mike Christie on baritone, Duncan Sandilands on bass and Jai McDowall as low tenor.

G4 are bringing their anniversary tour to Lancaster.

The 72-date anniversary tour will be the first chance to listen to tracks from G4's new 20th anniversary studio album released in May.

‘20’ sees G4 return to their roots with a heady mix of self-chosen modern pop songs from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and James Blunt alongside timeless favourites and operatic standards.

In the classic G4 style, the quartet shape these famous songs in their own identity, creating songs with an instant spark of recognition but that also feel fresh enough for you to pause to think who recorded them originally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by founder members Jonathan Ansell (high tenor/lead vocals) and Mike Christie (baritone), ‘20’ represents their first album with Duncan Sandilands (bass) and new recruit Jai McDowall (tenor), who won ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ in 2011.

Jonathan Ansell said: “It’s still exciting to be kicking around this industry all these years on.”

G4’s 20th anniversary tour comes to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Saturday, September 14 at 7.30pm.