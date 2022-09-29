News you can trust since 1837
World-leading Bollywood Brass Band bring their brilliance to Morecambe

Bollywood Brass Band bring their brilliance to Morecambe later this month, celebrating 30 years with their autumn 2022 tour.

By Debbie Butler
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:07 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:07 pm

The band are the UK’s pioneering Indian-style wedding band, playing the great tunes and compulsively danceable rhythms of Bollywood.

Twice nominated for Songlines World Music Awards, the band has performed all over the world – in venues, at festivals and for Indian weddings in the UK, Norway, India, Thailand and South Africa.

Their repertoire covers classics from the Golden Age of Bollywood up to current hits. Their stage shows will get you up and dancing. With brass, saxophone, dhol drums and a colossal sousaphone, the band is one of the most colourful, joyful and exhilarating acts around.

Bollywood Brass Band will be playing the great tunes and compulsively danceable rhythms of Bollywood at More Music on October 29.

Bollywood Brass Band will play at More Music on Saturday October 29. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets range from £5-£15 and can be purchased from More Music’s website at www.moremusic.org.uk or by calling 01524 831997.

