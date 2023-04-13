World class names and debut poets to share the spotlight at Morecambe Poetry Festival

Taking place across three days, the festival has already secured some of the UK’s foremost poets such as Carol Ann Duffy, Roger McGough, Jackie Kay and Brian Bilston with Attila the Stockbroker and John Hegley returning and many more to be announced.

Last year’s event succeeded in putting Morecambe on the poetry map and attracted the attention of the T.S. Eliot Foundation - which has come on board with funding for five years - along with support from Morecambe Town Council and Creative Lancashire.

One of the special aspects of the festival is the opportunity for new and unpublished poets to share a platform with world class poets, with open mic sessions running throughout.

Festival organiser Matt Panesh outside the Winter Gardens, Morecambe.

This year, the festival is working with poetry organisation Big White Shed to offer poetry and performance workshops to the local community in the run up to the event to help fledgling writers prepare material and hone performance skills.

Festival organiser Matt Panesh said: “Last year, we had world famous poets rubbing shoulders with first timers on the bill, including one person who had only ever written one poem before, in response to his mother’s death the previous year.

"He ended up performing it twice over the weekend, and it was a really special moment. The festival will once again provide a platform for the community to share their work alongside a bill of greats.”

New for this year will also be a showcase of poetry nights from across the UK to give a snapshot of the UK scene. Poetry promoters have been invited to apply for a chance to secure an hour slot at the festival.

An audience at the 2022 Morecambe Poetry Festival.

Matt added: “There's all sorts of wonderful people enabling poets to perform in unique set ups and I want to give the festival audience a flavour of all the vibrant work going on around the country.”

Poetry producers from nights up and down the country will also be invited to a conference over the festival weekend to explore ideas of how to develop the poetry scene.

Morecambe Poetry Festival takes place at the Winter Gardens and Johnny’s Warehouse Bar from September 22 to 24. Weekend tickets from £65 plus booking fees. Gold passes from £75 (plus booking fees) offer priority seating, access to all shows and after parties.