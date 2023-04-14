News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
11 minutes ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
38 minutes ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
5 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
6 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
7 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud

Works starts on controversial extra care housing on former university land in Lancaster

Work has started on a new £23m extra care home on land formerly part of the University of Cumbria’s Lancaster campus.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:46 BST- 1 min read

Due to complete in May 2025, the scheme will provide 92 apartments in a mixture of one and two-bed apartments for those aged 55 and over and in need of various levels of care.

Residents will have access to a games room, roof terrace and hairdressing facility at the home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be a car park with electric vehicle charging points.

Caddick Construction is aiming to reach completion on the project in May 2025. Photo via Truth PRCaddick Construction is aiming to reach completion on the project in May 2025. Photo via Truth PR
Caddick Construction is aiming to reach completion on the project in May 2025. Photo via Truth PR
Most Popular

To make way for the extra care home, several university buildings had to be demolished on the three-acre site.

These included Sarah Witham Thompson Hall, Melling Hall, Old Dining Room and Black Box Theatre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Main contractor Caddick Construction has begun groundwork on the project for client Progress Housing Group.

DAY Architectural designed the care home. In addition to the new building, the project includes the conversion of Barbon Hall and Hornby Hall into site into 16 one- and two-bedroom flats.

DAY Architectural designed the extra care home. Photo via Truth PRDAY Architectural designed the extra care home. Photo via Truth PR
DAY Architectural designed the extra care home. Photo via Truth PR

Planning permission for the project was secured in April 2021. It had received criticism from residents living close to the site in the run-up to being granted permission.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ian Threadgold, managing director of Caddick Construction for the north west, said: “Extra care facilities such as these are a vital necessity in any community and we’re pleased to be bringing this much-needed development to life, on behalf of Progress Housing Group.

“Caddick’s extensive expertise in the healthcare sector is what has led our specialist team to this development and we’re thrilled to form an integral part of this project.”

Related topics:LancasterUniversity of CumbriaResidents