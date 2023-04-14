Works starts on controversial extra care housing on former university land in Lancaster

Due to complete in May 2025, the scheme will provide 92 apartments in a mixture of one and two-bed apartments for those aged 55 and over and in need of various levels of care.

Residents will have access to a games room, roof terrace and hairdressing facility at the home.

There will also be a car park with electric vehicle charging points.

Caddick Construction is aiming to reach completion on the project in May 2025. Photo via Truth PR

To make way for the extra care home, several university buildings had to be demolished on the three-acre site.

These included Sarah Witham Thompson Hall, Melling Hall, Old Dining Room and Black Box Theatre.

Main contractor Caddick Construction has begun groundwork on the project for client Progress Housing Group.

DAY Architectural designed the care home. In addition to the new building, the project includes the conversion of Barbon Hall and Hornby Hall into site into 16 one- and two-bedroom flats.

DAY Architectural designed the extra care home. Photo via Truth PR

Planning permission for the project was secured in April 2021. It had received criticism from residents living close to the site in the run-up to being granted permission.

Ian Threadgold, managing director of Caddick Construction for the north west, said: “Extra care facilities such as these are a vital necessity in any community and we’re pleased to be bringing this much-needed development to life, on behalf of Progress Housing Group.