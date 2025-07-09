Work to get under way on refurb of Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium

Work is due to begin next week on refurbishing the lobby and chapel at Lancaster & Morecambe crematorium.

The major upgrade plans for the venue were first announced in January and include an enhancement to facilities and proposals to significantly boost environmental sustainability.

And the crem, in Powder House Lane, has now announced that work on the entrance lobby will take place for a week from Monday July 14.

All services will be unaffected during that time, they have stressed, although arrangements will alter slightly.

Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.

Work will then take place on the chapel, which will close to services for a short period.

A spokesman for the crematorium said on Facebook: “We’re excited to announce that we will be refurbishing the chapel here at Lancaster & Morecambe!

"We can’t wait to share the transformation with you all, and we’ll be keeping you updated every step of the way. Stay tuned for sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes looks at what’s to come!

“The work is due to start on Monday 14th July and will focus on our entrance lobby. Please be assured this will not affect any services that are taking place as they will be entering the chapel through the rear doors for that week only.

“On the afternoon of Friday 25th July we will be closing the chapel until Tuesday 5th August, during which period we will not be holding any services.

“However the office and our beautiful grounds will still be open so please be assured we are very much still here!”