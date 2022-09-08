Work starts on Lancaster's new Burger King restaurant
Work has started on bringing a Burger King restaurant to Lancaster.
By Debbie Butler
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 5:18 pm
The new food venue, at 7 Cheapside opposite McDonald’s, will create 25 jobs including five managerial roles.
Jeremy Wright, people director of Burger King UK, said: “During what has been a very challenging few years for many businesses, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area, and look forward to welcoming 25 new starters into the Burger King family at our new Lancaster restaurant.
“We continue to be bold and ambitious in our growth plans across both locations and job opportunities.”
A firm opening date is yet to be announced.