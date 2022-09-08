News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Work starts on Lancaster's new Burger King restaurant

Work has started on bringing a Burger King restaurant to Lancaster.

By Debbie Butler
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 5:18 pm

The new food venue, at 7 Cheapside opposite McDonald’s, will create 25 jobs including five managerial roles.

Jeremy Wright, people director of Burger King UK, said: “During what has been a very challenging few years for many businesses, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area, and look forward to welcoming 25 new starters into the Burger King family at our new Lancaster restaurant.

“We continue to be bold and ambitious in our growth plans across both locations and job opportunities.”

Work gets under way on the new Burger King restaurant in Lancaster's Cheapside. Photo: Josh Brandwood.

Most Popular

A firm opening date is yet to be announced.

Burger KingLancasterMcDonald's