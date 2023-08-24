The dog friendly venue will open in the Heysham Road premises which previously housed Time for Flowers.

As we reported in June, a change of use was granted by the city council for the property.

Time for Flowers closed in October after nine years, with the business moving to online only instead.

The Dispensary will be opening soon in Heysham Road.

New owners Nicola and Mike Kirby of Heysham are now working hard to turn the property into a cafe/wine bar with an outdoor seating area and manager's flat above.

And this week the duo reported on their Facebook page that the bar is under construction.

They have already had a sound system fitted at the venue.

They have also announced that they will be collaborating with the Three Wheel Gin Company.

"We wanted to support local businesses and it’s made right here in Morecambe Bay," they said.

"We will be stocking gins, vodka and limocello; the tastes are superb and they are already winning awards."

The venue would initially open 9am to 10pm seven days a week, although this could be reduced depending on need.

The applicants hope a morning opening would allow for customers including those dropping children off at school or the older community who are out early shopping.

Mr and Mrs Kirby say they would work with the police, having a zero tolerance policy on drugs and any forms of anti-social behaviour.