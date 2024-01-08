Work on new road layout aiming to make life easier for visitors to Lancaster theatre is delayed
Funded as part of the Lancaster High Streets Heritage Action Zone project, the work in St Leonard’s Gate was due to begin today, Monday, and includes widening the pavement in front of the theatre by around one metre.
In addition, a courtesy crossing with tactile flags were to be installed to make it easier for people accessing the theatre from across the road. A safety barrier that was damaged last year when a car drove into it will also be replaced by bollards customised with artwork inspired by the location’s heritage.
As a result of the pavement being widened the road will need to be narrowed and made one way for the section directly outside the theatre, with prioritisation added for vehicles travelling from Stonewell.
However, due to circumstances beyond the city council’s control, they have now said the works will not now begin today as previously anticipated.
They will provide a further update once they have a definitive start date, which should hopefully be soon.
The Lancaster High Streets Heritage Action Zone is a four-year programme funded by Historic England and Lancaster City Council which focuses on investment into buildings, streets and helping people learn more about the Mill Race area’s heritage.
The Grand Theatre has already benefited directly from significant grant support from the programme to undertake extensive repairs and improvements to the exterior of the building since summer 2020.
These include the removal of failing cement render to the side elevation and structural repairs to the rear.