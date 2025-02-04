Work continues on new Lancaster city centre home for youth charity

A new space in Lancaster city centre for young people to meet and be creative is getting closer to its grand opening.

Work is continuing on the new home for youth charity Escape2Make in Church Street.

Escape2Make aims to help all 11 to 18-year-olds from the Lancaster and Morecambe area to escape from boredom, social media, loneliness and any pressure at school or home, by providing free creative activities.

E2M creates safe, kind, welcoming spaces through its creative clubs and five-week programmes that result in community events (such as festivals, cabarets, fairs and markets) hosted by artists and businesses.

The new Escape 2 Make premises in Church Street, Lancaster.

All the activities are inclusive and free and designed to help young people make things, make friends and make a difference in the community.

The new space will be officially launched at the charity's upcoming E2M Fair, beginning with a week of creative workshops between February 15 and 21, and followed by a city-wide celebration of creativity on Saturday February 22.

"Our new building is really coming to life and we're soooooooooo excited to welcome you to it soon!" said a post on the Escape2Make Facebook page.

"In case you didn't know already our future home is on Church Street in Lancaster city centre.

"AND if any 11-18s would like to play a part in helping us turn it into a space for all young people, then they can join one (or more) of our varied E2M Fair workshops and leave their mark and it will remain there for years to come!"