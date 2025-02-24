‘Wonderfully eclectic’ night on offer at Lancaster Music Co-op fundraiser

An eclectic line-up of indie, goth psyche and neo-soul/R&B/jazz will be on offer this week at Lancaster Music Co-op’s first regular club night of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday’s fundraiser at The Pub will raise money for the re-opening of the co-op’s non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space on Lodge Street.

The co-op has been homeless since 2018 when building owners Lancaster City Council deemed it unsafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headlining are Disc Jockey, formerly known as The Shoestrings. Winners of last year’s Bailrigg FM’s Battle of the Bands at Lancaster University, they are regulars on campus and at city venues.

Art Gallery.

The band have also recently received BBC Introducing airplay for with their energetic indie ditty, Man of the Year, with presenter William Wolstenholme describing it as ‘a raconteurial frenzy of the absurd’.

Support comes from goth psyche trio Art Gallery, likely to appeal to fans of Bauhuas, The Fall or Cardiacs. The band are also regulars on the Lancaster scene and performed recently at Kanteena during an Independent Venue Week gig celebrating the best new local music.

Rounding up the line-up are neo-soul/R+B/jazz quartet, Persimmon. Blending jazz harmony, snappy beats and spoken word, they have been wowing crowds all over the city since forming last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-op director Holly Blackwell, who is one half of nationally acclaimed local punk/psych duo The Lovely Eggs, said: “The Shoestrings had been getting rave reviews and we can’t wait to welcome them in their new guise as Disc Jockey, and the two other fabulous bands, to our regular music showcase. It’s a wonderfully eclectic line-up.

Persimmon.

“Music is the lifeblood of the city, and this is another wonderful chance to see some truly talented musicians for free while supporting Lancaster Music Co-op.”

After finally winning a protracted battle to secure a long-term lease and funding to repair the main building fabric, the co-op now needs another £450,000 for work inside the building.

Holly added: “Our dream is to reopen this year for our 40th anniversary. It’s a big task to raise the money we need but we are determined to get there, and the support of the local community has been truly inspiring.”

Co-op merchandise and a donation point will give gig-goers the chance to contribute to the fundraising mission this Friday. You can also donate at www.gofundme.com/f/support-lancaster-music-coop

The free music showcase kicks off at 7.30pm on Friday in the upstairs room of The Pub on China Street.