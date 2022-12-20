With soaring vocals, choreography, audience interaction, striking costumes and backed by world class musicians, it is little wonder that Women in Rock has built a reputation as the leading female-led rock show around.

With songs made famous by the world's greatest female rock artists, costume changes and a full choreographed show, Women in Rock has something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show has travelled twice to Europe to perform for Harley Davidson to audiences of up to 120,000.

Women in Rock perform for one night only at The Platform in Morecambe.

Women In Rock will be at The Platform in Morecambe for one night only on February 3 2023 at 7.30pm.