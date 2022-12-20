Women in Rock perform for one night only at Morecambe’s Platform
Performing the songs of Cher, Blondie, Janis Joplin, Republica, Belinda Carlisle, Bonnie Tyler, P!nk, Suzi Quatro, Tina Turner and many more, Women In Rock have been rocking audiences across the UK and Europe with their high energy performances since 2016.
With soaring vocals, choreography, audience interaction, striking costumes and backed by world class musicians, it is little wonder that Women in Rock has built a reputation as the leading female-led rock show around.
With songs made famous by the world's greatest female rock artists, costume changes and a full choreographed show, Women in Rock has something for everyone.
The show has travelled twice to Europe to perform for Harley Davidson to audiences of up to 120,000.
Women In Rock will be at The Platform in Morecambe for one night only on February 3 2023 at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £20 and are available to purchase from the venue’s website Lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.