Lydia Johnson is wanted by police.

Johnson, 30, is wanted as part of police enquiries into a burglary at a house in Lancaster when bank cards were stolen and subsequently used.

She is approximately 5ft 7, medium build, and has a tattoo on the right side of her neck.

Johnson has links to Lancaster and Preston.

