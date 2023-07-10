Woman sought by police after theft of cash from ATM at Asda Lancaster
Police are appealing for help in tracking down the identity of this woman in relation to an investigation into a theft at a cash machine outside Asda.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:33 BST
A customer used the cash point at Asda in Ovangle Road, Lancaster, just after 1pm on May 25, but walked off and forgot to take her money.
The woman next to her in the queue took the money and left the area.
Lancaster Police said: "We know that the CCTV image isn’t of the highest quality, but we are asking for anyone who recognises the woman to get in contact."
Anyone with information should call 101 – log 0661 of May 25, 2023.