A customer used the cash point at Asda in Ovangle Road, Lancaster, just after 1pm on May 25, but walked off and forgot to take her money.

The woman next to her in the queue took the money and left the area.

Lancaster Police said: "We know that the CCTV image isn’t of the highest quality, but we are asking for anyone who recognises the woman to get in contact."

Do you recognise this woman?