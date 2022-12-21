Woman, 24, arrested at Lancaster train station then missed her flight from Manchester
A woman arrested by British Transport Police at Lancaster train station missed her flight from Manchester airport.
By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 1 min read
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted 16 hours ago: “Called to a 24-yr old woman who had repeatedly sworn at shop staff at #Lancaster.
"As we went to speak to her she tried to run off.
“#Arrested for a public order offence.
"Finalised by Community Resolution (written apology), by which time she had missed her flight from #Manchester.”