Woman, 24, arrested at Lancaster train station then missed her flight from Manchester

A woman arrested by British Transport Police at Lancaster train station missed her flight from Manchester airport.

By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 1 min read

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted 16 hours ago: “Called to a 24-yr old woman who had repeatedly sworn at shop staff at #Lancaster.

"As we went to speak to her she tried to run off.

“#Arrested for a public order offence.

Lancaster train station. Picture from Google Street View.
"Finalised by Community Resolution (written apology), by which time she had missed her flight from #Manchester.”