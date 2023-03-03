Witness appeal launched after ‘hate incidents’ in Lancaster city centre
Police are appealing for witnesses after two ‘hate incidents’ took place in Lancaster city centre.
By Gayle Rouncivell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
The first incident occurred at around 7.30pm on Wednesday March 1, near Starbucks in Market Street.
A further incident took place at around 8pm in Penny Street, near to Wilko’s.
Police believe the incidents involved a group of around six to eight young males.
Anyone with information should contact police via the In the Know email alerts or by emailing [email protected]