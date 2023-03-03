News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Witness appeal launched after ‘hate incidents’ in Lancaster city centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after two ‘hate incidents’ took place in Lancaster city centre.

By Gayle Rouncivell
2 hours ago - 1 min read

The first incident occurred at around 7.30pm on Wednesday March 1, near Starbucks in Market Street.

A further incident took place at around 8pm in Penny Street, near to Wilko’s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police believe the incidents involved a group of around six to eight young males.

The incidents took place on Wednesday evening.
The incidents took place on Wednesday evening.
The incidents took place on Wednesday evening.
Most Popular

Anyone with information should contact police via the In the Know email alerts or by emailing [email protected]