A public meeting in Morecambe this evening will give people the chance to hear the latest news on Eden Project Morecambe.

The latest in a series of 'Community Conversations' about the planned £100m attraction will take place at the Winter Gardens on Tuesday from 6pm until 7.30pm.

The Community Conversations have previously been mostly held online, but this in-person event at the theatre will be attended by members of the Eden team and their partners.

A Q&A session will be held as part of the event, and the meeting will be recorded and may be published later on the Eden website.

How Eden Project Morecambe could look.

The proposed Eden Project Morecambe is earmarked fo land on the central promenade close to the Midland Hotel.

The attraction will be made up of shell-like domes and will combine indoor and outdoor attractions, themed around Morecambe Bay and its marine life.

Eden bosses recently said work on the site is expected to begin at the end of this year, with an opening date now set for 2027/28.

Plans are "on track" and in the "delivery phase".

In July, an agreement was signed to release the first £2.5m from the £50m awarded to the Eden Project Morecambe from the previous Conservative government's Levelling Up fund.

Eden have asked that people register to reserve a place to attend.

To register to reserve a place to attend the Community Conversation at the Winter Gardens, you can register online at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/61777

The next online 'Community Conversation' is due to be held on October 1.