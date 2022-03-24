Win this great medal if you are one of the first 150 entrants to complete the Morecambe Bay Half Marathon

Lancaster Race Series are running the race, which starts at The Station on the promenade at 11am on May 1.

The Morecambe Half Marathon 2022 route is mainly traffic free, mostly flat and fast taking in beautiful views across the Bay and Hest Bank.

This is the perfect event for stepping up from 10k or chasing that elusive personal best, said Lancaster Race Series on their website.

The first 150 entrants to complete the Morecambe Bay Half Marathon in May 2022 will receive this medal.

Medal and t-shirt to all finishers.

Prizes: first three male and first three female finishers.

First vet in each category (depending on entry).

Entry Fee: Affiliated (club) athletes £26; Unaffiliated athletes £29; Lancaster Runner's Club £20.80.

Entries on the day +£2.