Win a year's worth of meals at The Station Promenade pub in Morecambe

On August 30, tin cards will be hidden in menus across Flaming Grill’s 145 pubs nationwide, including in a menu at The Station Promenade on Station Buildings, Marine Road West.

There’s a tin card with a £10 voucher inside to be found in every Flaming Grill pub but one contains the red hot grand prize of a £1,000 to redeem at their local Flaming Grill.

Will a customer at The Station Promenade be the lucky winner?

The Station Promenade Morecambe is offering customers the chance to win a whopping £1,000 worth of meals. Picture: Google Street View

Martin Neves, general manager of The Station Promenade said: “The Station Promenade is an integral part of the community here in Morecambe, so for our 10th birthday, we wanted to make sure we celebrated by giving back to our customers.

“On August 30, the lucky customer who picks up our exclusive tin card will win either a £10 voucher, or the grand prize of a year’s worth of free meals!”

To join in the birthday celebrations, Flaming Grill customers can also take on the ‘’steak fondue sharer challenge’ 32oz* of rump steak cooked to your liking and sliced ready to dip into a whole melted Camembert cheese, served with roasted peppers and onions, garlic ciabatta, chips and cheesy filled potato skins with pots of peppercorn sauce and beef dripping gravy for dipping.

This flaming hot challenge starts from £19.49. Prices differ from pub to pub, check your nearest pub’s website.

Across Flaming Grill’s 145 pubs, one tin card will be attached to a menu at random on August 30.