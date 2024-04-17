Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a dark rainy day on January 31, 1986 when Carl Roberts bought his pride and joy from Stormont Ford, Bootle, Liverpool.

It was a Paris Blue Ford Fiesta XR2 registration number C323 0KF.

Carl had left the Royal Navy 15 months prior and had just recently secured employment that offered an interest free car loan.

Carl Robert's first car was this Paris Blue Ford Fiesta XR2 which is currently owned by someone in Morecambe.

C323 0KF was his first new car and at the time he was a family of three being Carl age 22, his wife age 20 and their little daughter of six months.

During the first week they must have covered over 1500 miles, it was a proud and great moment for them enjoying their family car until tragedy struck.

Just over a week later on February 8 they lost the most precious person in their lives, their little daughter passed away, their lives became totally flat, and they were devastated and

struggled to cope for months after.

As time went on their lives got better when they had a son in August 1987.

When their son was brought home from the maternity ward the car C323 0KF was used.

The 1990s came along and they traded the car in for a larger family car.

The emotional attachment for C323 OKF has never left Carl and he has always thought that one day he could be reunited with the car.

Carl of Mold, Flintshire, had always kept up with its whereabouts and the current owner resides in the Morecambe area who took ownership of it on March 22 1994.

It was taxed until September 1995.

Carl said: “The tracing has become very difficult but after numerous communications with the DVLA I have been assured that the car has not been scrapped.

“I still have an emotional attachment with the car and would love to know what has happened to it over the years and hopefully can be reunited with the car.”