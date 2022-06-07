Recruitment opened on Wednesday, June 1 for training courses commencing on October 31 and November 14, 2022.

The service employs people from all walks of life, ranging from self-employed tradespeople and stay-at-home parents to employees of small businesses and large, well-known organisations.

Could you be a firefighter?

Working as an on-call firefighter means being involved in a wide range of activities in your local area, from responding to emergency calls to carrying out work in local communities to support their needs or providing prevention advice to help keep them safe. In return, the fire service can offer flexibility around study, work, and family commitments, first class training and development opportunities and a chance to make a difference in your local community.

Paul Farman, Watch Manager at Lytham Fire Station, said there is a misconception that being on call is restrictive: “A lot of people don’t realise that we can structure a contract around any shift pattern, they view this job as restrictive without knowing how accommodating it can be.

" It’s a massively child-friendly job, I’ve done the school run for the last seven years.”

Paul advises anyone interested in applying to come down to a drill night at their local station.

“When I joined, I came to drill nights for six months before I went on a recruit’s course. You get a real feel for what it’s like, you see the crew, the crew get to know you, and you see if you fit in too. We can help you with your fitness and prepare you for what’s to come and we can even discuss childcare and contractual arrangements.”

Working in the fire service means you become part of a close-knit team, earn extra money, and receive full and ongoing training so you develop a broad range of transferable work and life skills.

No previous experience is necessary, but applicants must be aged over 18, have a good level of all-round fitness, a good standard of eyesight and hearing and commit to a weekly two-hour training session.

To learn more or apply, visit www.lancsfirerescue.org.uk/careers