The Whitechapel Open Gardens event will see visitors welcomed to nine gardens in the picturesque village near Longridge, Goosnargh and Beacon Fell, in a bid to raise funds to repair the roof at the Grade II listed church of St James.

Visitors can collect progammes from the church on Church Lane (PR3 2EP). The programmes will include a brief description of each garden and a map showing their location.

The church will be open between 10.30am – 4.00pm each day and the gardens between 11.00am – 4.30pm on June 3 and 4.

One of the gardens which will be open during the Inglewhite Open Gardens event

Spokesman John Pearson said: ”In the most recent Lancashire Best Kept Village Competition (2021) Whitechapel took first place in the ‘Best Small Village’ category and also first place in the ‘Best Place of Worship and Grounds’. Now the bad news – the church roof has been leaking for some time, which has resulted in serious damage to parts of the church internally. Repairing this damage will be very expensive, so fund raising in the community is underway.”

He added: “Nine gardens of various sizes, situated in this beautiful countryside, will be open and at this time of year they are looking at their best.”

Tickets for adults cost £6 each and are valid for the two days and there is no charge for children under 16. Dogs will not be allowed in the gardens with the exception of Guide dogs.

Light refreshments will be served in church, where there will also be a raffle and book and plant stalls.