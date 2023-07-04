In summer 2021 the council repainted the white lines on the A588 between Lancaster and Hambleton.

Brian Miller, who lives about half way along the road in Pilling, said that within a few weeks some of the paint had washed off and gathered on the sides of the road, where it washed into the watercourse.

In summer 2022 the council repeated the exercise and repainted over the lines.

"The result was the same and over the winter/spring the white paint formed in 'grains' along the side of the road and washed into the drains and dykes," Mr Miller said.

In March, Mr Miller asked the county council, through a Freedom of Information request, how much the works had cost.

"They confirmed to me that the total cost since 2020 was £516,357," he said.

"This week the council has started repainting the white lines for the third time in two years.

Some of the grains of paint that build up on the road side.

"In other words the £516,357 has been wasted and the work is being repeated again."

Mr Miller also raised concerns over the environmental impact of the white paint residue and whether the council will clear this.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "The high reflectivity white lines and solar powered road studs were originally installed on the A588 between Lancaster and Hambleton in 2021 as part of our Safer Roads Fund Programme, which has been funded by the Department for Transport as one of a number of measures to reduce the severity of incidents on this and four other roads in Lancashire.

"Some of the lines and road studs were replaced the following year after we found that they had been damaged, and following this we received evidence of them being damaged again, by what we suspect is a vehicle unsuitable for use on the roads.

"We have now reinstalled the lines in this location using a different material and standard road studs which should be less susceptible to damage."

The council said the cost of relaying the lines and studs was approximately £50,000, and that the figure of £516,357 was the original budget for the full scheme along 17.5 miles of the A588 from Mains Lane to Ashton Road.