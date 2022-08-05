Where you can enjoy great afternoon tea in Lancaster & Morecambe to mark Afternoon Tea Week

This year's Afternoon Tea Week takes place from Monday (August 8) to Sunday (August 14) and with more people choosing to spend their summer holidays in the UK, the week of celebration offers the perfect excuse to relax with a traditional afternoon tea.

We’ve taken a look at where you can enjoy this great British tradition in Lancaster and Morecambe and there are a good number of options. The ones we’ve selected all have great reviews so why not treat yourself to mark Afternoon Tea Week and give one – or more – a try? It’s a great excuse for an afternoon out!