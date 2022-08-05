Where you can enjoy great afternoon tea in Lancaster & Morecambe to mark Afternoon Tea Week

This year's Afternoon Tea Week takes place from Monday (August 8) to Sunday (August 14) and with more people choosing to spend their summer holidays in the UK, the week of celebration offers the perfect excuse to relax with a traditional afternoon tea.
We’ve taken a look at where you can enjoy this great British tradition in Lancaster and Morecambe and there are a good number of options. The ones we’ve selected all have great reviews so why not treat yourself to mark Afternoon Tea Week and give one – or more – a try? It’s a great excuse for an afternoon out!
“Whatever the weather, afternoon tea is a uniquely British experience to enjoy during the summer, whether you are on holiday or having a staycation closer to home,” said Keith Newton, Managing Director of AfternoonTea.co.uk.
1. Cafe Dolce, 10-12 Market Street, Lancaster
Afternoon teas come strongly recommended at Cafe Dolce. You get to choose from a selection of sandwiches with fillings such as smoked salmon and cheese, pastrami and onion chutney, and roasted vegetables with goats cheese - plus a choice of patiserries and teas.
Photo: Google Maps
2. The Bow Window, 2 Princes Crescent, Morecambe
Opt for afternoon tea here and you'll also get the added bonus of enjoying some stunning views looking out across Morecambe Bay.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Brittlestar Wine Bar, 269 Marine Road Central, Morecambe
Try this contemporary wine bar and coffee house situated on the promenade at Morecambe for one of these "amazing" afternoon teas.
Photo: Google Maps
4. The Cornish Bakery, 53 Penny Street, Lancaster
Afternoon teas include a selection of sandwiches, a selection of The Cornish Bakery's award winning savoury products including homemade quiche, a choice of miniature sweets desserts which vary seasonally, and homemade scones with strawberry jam and Cornish clotted cream - served with a pot of tea or a freshly ground coffee for £16.50pp.
Photo: Google Maps