Where there’s muck, there’s bras: Ladies That Dig Northern theatre tour heads to The Dukes Lancaster

It’s about friendship and green fingers, isolation and community, nature, nurture and ultimately what it means to ‘grow’…

A fertile blend of live music and inter-twining tales from women who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty.

Collected from interviews, the play is based on true life stories from Allotmenteers, Metal Detectorists, Archaeologists, Grave Diggers, Forensic Anthropologists and people who just love to garden.

Ladies That Dig heads to The Dukes Lancaster next February. Picture by Darren Andrews.

Ladies That Dig uncovers stories where budding love blossoms, hidden roots are unearthed, buried secrets revealed and golden treasures discovered.

Ladies That Dig is the creation of the “Ladies That…” Company.

Their previous production, Ladies That Bus, toured to sold out venues in 2020.

The company includes actor and composer Helen Longworth (Hannah Riley in Radio 4’s The Archers); director Kirstie Davis (Robin Hood, The Dukes, Lancaster); writer and actor Joyce Branagh (Boomtown Gals – winner Best Performance at Manchester Theatre awards); actor Lisa Howard (House With Chicken Legs, Les Enfants Terribles and

HOME Mcr); and actor Riana Duce (Dracula: The Untold Story, imitating the dog and Leeds Playhouse).

Director Kirstie Davis said: “Originally we met with allotmenteers and gardeners and then it expanded to include archaeologists and metal detectorists. In fact, since we first met them, one of the detectorists we interviewed has since made a huge find of international significance, which will now be in the play!”

The play will tour to The Dukes, Lancaster (February 9-11).