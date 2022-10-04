When and how you can get your Covid autumn booster jab at Asda in Lancaster
You can jump on the Vaccination Bus stopping off at Asda in Lancaster this month if you want to get your Covid jabs or boosters.
By Debbie Butler
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 12:22 pm
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 12:46 pm
The bus will be at the store every Tuesday and Wednesday throughout October, from 10am to 4pm.
Those eligible to drop in and get their vaccination are:
*Anyone aged 12 and over for first, second or autumn booster dose.
*Autumn booster for anyone aged over 50, carers, frontline health staff, social care workers, and the immunosuppressed and their household contacts.