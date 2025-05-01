What's on Lancashire: 51 sensational shows in May including top musicals & comedians

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Across May, a wide variety of solo stars and big productions are taking to stages up and down the county offering something for everyone.

From comedians to musicians to serious plays to pantomimes and everything in between - there is enough going on in Lancashire this May to get you out every night of the week!

Below we have listed all the shows coming to the Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Chorley Theatre, Lancaster Grand Theatre, as well as some highlights from across East Lancashire too:

Blackpool Winter Gardens

May 1-3: Only Fools & Horses The Musical – Based on John Sullivan's legendary television show, prepare to get reacquainted with Britain's most lovable rogues and experience the classic comedy, brought to life on stage through an ingenious script and 20 hilarious songs. Tickets from £29.25.

Paul Whitehouse wth fellow cast members outside Blackool's Winter Gardens on Monday | National World

May 5-6: Gary Barlow – The Songbook Tour will celebrate Gary Barlow’s status as one of Britain’s most successful songwriters and record producers, giving fans a unique opportunity to see him perform his biggest hits in an intimate setting. Tickets from £51.25.

May 9: Just my Imagination – Celebrating 60 years since the release of the unforgettable smash-hit ‘My Girl’ by The Temptations, get ready to embark on a musical journey with first-class vocals and musicianship, authentic costumes and mesmerising choreography. Tickets from £23.20.

May 12: The Waterboys – The band is touring their audacious new album on Sun records, Life, Death And Dennis Hopper, which tells the story of the maverick American actor and trailblazer. Audiences can expect Waterboys classics, new directions, drama, improvisation and musical fireworks. Tickets from £51.25.

May 16: Rocketman – With dazzling costumes, stunning vocals and sensational piano solos, we take you on a journey through Elton’s life and career, the highs and the lows with many a laugh brought to life, live on stage. Tickets from £32.55.

May 17: The Elvis Tribute Artist World Tour – Direct from the USA, the world’s biggest, best and most successful Elvis tribute show returns to the UK, starring three winners of Elvis Presley Enterprises’ Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest and an incredible live band and orchestra. Tickets from £34.75.

May 17-30: Blackpool Dance Festival – Covering a period of thirteen days, the festival covers Ballroom and Latin American dancing, incorporating the British Open Championships for Adult Amateur and Professional couples, plus Formation Teams. Tickets £45.75.

Top: A scene from The Elvis Tribute Artist World Tour. Bottom: from a previous year's Blackpool Dance Festival. | submit

May 23: Man in the Mirror – Starring CJ, one of the world’s greatest Michael Jackson Tribute Artists and supported by a talented cast of performers and musicians who capture the essence of Michael Jackson’s unique style and charisma like no other, in this scintillating production that will keep you on the edge of your seats.Tickets from £34.75.

May 31: Manford’s Comedy Club – Headlining the Blackpool Comedy Festival 2025, this unmissable show will bring four top stand- ups (MC Hayley Eliis, Emmanuel Sonubi, Maisie Adam, Russell Howard) to the legendary Opera House for an evening packed with big laughs, sharp wit, and unforgettable performances. Tickets £40.25.

May 31: Waterloo A Tribute To ABBA – The iconic lyrics composed by Benny and Bjorn are sung in wonderful, captivating harmony from the opening refrain to the final sing-along chorus of this two-hour spectacular, featuring a full live cast and band, stunning costumes and breath-taking choreography. Tickets from £32.

Grand Theatre

May 3: Killer Couples with Emma Kenny– Renowned TV psychologist and crime commentator Emma Kenny returns with an enthralling new show that plunges into the depths of love twisted into terror. Tickets from £32.50.

May 4: Craig Revel Horwood – In ‘Revelations -Songs Boys Don’t Sing ‘,the iconic Strictly Come Dancing judge celebrates the release of his debut solo album, Revelations, with this special evening that will feature songs, tell tales and glamour. Tickets from £39.50.

May 5: The Simon and Garfunkel Story – Using huge projection photos and original film footage, this international hit show tells the story of the origins and meteoric rise of famous folk rock duo Simon & Garfunkel blended together seamlessly with a full live band. Tickets from £29.50.

May 7: Julian Clary – In Fistful of Clary, the cheeky camp comic heads out on the road again with a western-themed stand-up show which he is sure the men in the audience will be so eager to join in with that hey won’t be able to keep their hands off his rawhide. Tickets from £34.

The first week of May sees performances from Craig Revel Horwood (right) and Julian Clarey (left) in Blackpool. | submit

May 8: Menopause The Musical 2 ‘Cruising Through Menopause’ – All aboard for the final tour of the hilarious hit show starring Carli Norris (Doctors, Hollyoaks, Eastenders), Maureen Nolan (The Nolans), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty) and Daniele Coombe (West End Star). Catch up with four fabulous characters for tales of their lives, loves and losses as they set off on the high seas with hot flushes, mood swings, memory lapses and weight gain. Tickets from £33.

May 9: The Beatles V Elton John With a Little Help From Their Friends – A fully live one-man songbook from Logan Paul Murphy (ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, Channel 4’s The Piano) who is still the youngest ever person at age 13 to do a full set in Liverpool’s famous Cavern Club. Tickets from £18.50.

May 9: The Spice Girls Experience ‘The Party’ – A special theatre show with a fun party vibe with all your favourite Spice Girls hits and superb backing band fresh from their stint as opening act for Adele’s August 2024 Munich Residency. Tickets from £27.

May 10: Sun Records the Concert – Revisit the famous recording studio and legendary record label that made Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison and scores more rockin’ pioneers, with musical instruments of the era, a multi-talented cast of singers and a supporting cast of amazing musicians. Tickets from £31.50.

May 12: Simon Reeve with To The Ends of The Earth – Simon Reeve, one of the world’s most adventurous travellers, will be offering stories, surprises, thrills, deeper thoughts and hearty laughs with behind the scenes footage and stunning imagery, to inspire and remind audiences that we all need more wild experiences. Tickets from £37.50.

May 14-16: Pig Heart Boy – Malorie Blackman’s heart-warming novel is brought beautifully to life in this ‘five-star’ stage adaptation. Tickets from £15.50.

May 20-May 24: Dear Evan Hansen – This multi-award-winning musical phenomenon follows Evan, an anxious high school kid who wants nothing more than to fit in, and is packed with some of the biggest musical theatre songs of the last decade. Tickets from £27.50.

L: A scene from Pig Heart Boy. R: A scene from Dear Evan Hansen. | submit

May 23-24: NW1 Shakespeare Festival – This unforgettable festival will feature a dynamic selection of William Shakespeare’s most powerful scenes and monologues as the talented young performers bring the Bard’s words to life in fresh and exciting ways. Tickets from £14.

May 25: Sexbomb - Celebrating the Music of Sir Tom Jones – Andy Wood celebrates one of the most powerful men in the pop music scene accompanied by an outstanding band playing two hours of Tom’s iconic hits. Tickets from £12.50.

May 28- May 31: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie by Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera Company – Based on an inspiring true story, this funny and fabulous musical sensation has thrilled audiences and critics alike since its premiere in 2017. Tickets from £20.

May 28-May 31: Keep on Keepin’ On– This heartfelt and hilariously chaotic tale of love, family and survival is set to the beat of Northern Soul. Tickets from £16.

May 30: Varnish: with Jonathan Mayer – A fabulous and fractured exploration of adoption, addiction and ego, Barnish is a solo show, starring stand-up comedian Jonathan Mayor in his dramatic debut. Tickets from £10.

Chorley

May 1-May 3: The Vicar of Dibley – Based on the popular BBC TV sitcom, this CADOS production takes elements of the first 10 episodes and features all the familiar characters that have made it one of the best-loved comedies of all time. Sold out.

May 4: Scott Bennet – in ‘Blood Sugar Baby’, Scott tells the true story of how his daughter fell ill with a rare genetic condition but he promises it’s a very funny one with a happy ending. Sold out.

May 10: The Story Forge- Make Your Own Myth – Join the ludicrously learned (and undeniably loopy) duo, Professor Doctor Lee Hithersay and Doctor Professor Robert Rhys Bond, as they embark on a quest to forge three brand-new myths live on stage. Tickets from £10.

May 10: Manford’s Comedy Club – A regular event in which Jason and his team select some of the best circuit comedians and send them to Chorley Theatre for a great night of comedy. Tickets £13.50.

May 16: Tom Lawrinson – Everything is awful but that’s okay, argues Tom in his ridiculously entertaining show called ‘Buried Alive (And Loving It) about family and growing up in a Spanish subterranean cave. Tickets £16.

May 17: Chris Cantrill – In Easily Swayed, a reluctant adventurer and an unlikely fellowship converge in this epic tale of an overdue reunion gone awry. Tickets £15.

May 19: Robin Ince – The comedian and writer will be talking about and reading from his most personal book yet, Normally Weird and Weirdly Normal. Tickets £10 or £25 with a book.

May 21-May 24: Love and Links – This CADOS production is a one-act feelgood play which follows a community that comes together for the funeral of a prominent parishioner. Tickets £5.

May 30: Jamali Maddix – The critically acclaimed comedian is back on the road with a brand new tour show ‘Aston’. Expect Jamali’s trademark brutally honest and unflinching perspectives on the world at large. Tickets £22.

Lancaster

May 1: Killer Couples with Emma Kenny– Renowned TV psychologist and crime commentator Emma Kenny returns with an enthralling new show that plunges into the depths of love twisted into terror. Tickets £27.50.

May 2: Taylormanis 2025 – An award-winning extravaganza that plays tribute to one of the leading contemporary artists of our time. Tickets £25.

May 6-May 10: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – LADOS present the iconic Roald Dahl’s story featuring an original score composed by Marc Shaiman with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray) and a book by David Greig. Tickets £18.

May 11: Ignacio Lopez – In Señor Self Destruct, Expect an armada of playful, wicked humour from the exotic outsider comedian, as he tries to identify his faults and how to improve. Tickets £20

May 12: The Overtones – Their incredible new show ‘Up Close and Personal’ features all the pitch-perfect voices and synchronized dance moves that made them a household name. Tickets £27

May 16: Kerry Godliman – In her new stand-up show, called ‘Bandwith’, Kerry shares what life’s like as a middle aged woman who ​hasn't got the bandwidth ​for any of it with her straight-talking charm and quick wit. Tickets £20.

May 18: ABC- An Intimate Evening with Martin Fry – Martin will performing the hit songs of his career and then share his personal stories of more than four decades in the music industry. Tickets from £32.

May 21: Back To Bacharach – An exciting production, touring throughout the UK featuring some of the finest West End vocalists and accompanied by the amazing “Magic Moments Orchestra”, which recreating Burt Bacharach’s timeless masterpieces. Tickets from £25.

May 22: Charlie Connelly’s Attention all Shipping – As the shipping forecast embarks on its second century, bestselling author and award-winning broadcaster Charlie Connelly’s hilarious and informative show brings the quirky broadcast vividly to life, celebrating what he regards as the greatest invention of the modern age. Tickets £18.

May 23: Drag Me To The 80s – Meet the cast of our 80’s Divas and join us on an unforgettable journey as this amazing production delivers a dazzling fusion of nostalgia, empowerment and a celebration of the extraordinary. Tickets £25.

May 24: Simon & Garfunkel - Through The Years In Concert – Featuring stunning vocal harmonies from world-class musicians, this spectacular concert transports you on a journey through the epic songs and history of the much-loved Simon and Garfunkel. Tickets £22.

May 25: Aled Jones – Prepare to hear Aled Jones as you’ve never heard him before in his new show ‘Full Circle’. Tickets £30.

May 29: Nick Cope – in ‘I’ve Lost My Bobble Ha’, Help Nick find his beloved bobble hat in this fun filled musical hour with all your favourite Nick Cope hits and more. Tickets £16.

May 30: Rich Hall – The show’s title“Chin Music” has two meanings. One is idle talk. The other is a brushback throw in baseball or cricket to intimidate the batter. Both describe Rich Hall’s comedy. Tickets £18

May 31-June 1: Jennifer’s Dancers Showcase 2025 – Join the JD street dancers as they showcase their street dance talents once again at the Lancaster Grand Theatre. Sold out.

Notable East Lancashire

May 14: Scott Bennet – In ‘Blood Sugar Baby’, Scott tells the true story of how his daughter fell ill with a rare genetic condition but he promises it’s a very funny one with a happy ending.