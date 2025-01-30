Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire theatres continue their strong start to 2025 with another fabulous line-up of shows and experiences this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across February a wide variety of solo stars and big productions are taking to stages up and down the county offering something for everyone.

From comedians to musicians to serious plays to pantomimes and everything in between - there is enough going on in Lancashire this December to get you out every night of the week!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below we have listed all the shows coming to the Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Chorley Theatre, Lancaster Grand Theatre, as well as some highlights from across East Lancashire too:

You can also see a picture gallery of all the stars coming to Lancashire here.

Blackpool Winter Gardens

Feb 1: The Music of Fleetwood Mac by Candlelight – Featuring a cast of West End Singers and a live band, this concert is jam-packed with Fleetwood Mac hits as you have never heard them before! Tickets from £23.75

Feb 3-6: Schools Alive 2025 – 39 performances from ensembles and schools, celebrating live music-making in Blackpool and Lancashire presented by Blackpool Music Service and Friends of Blackpool Music Service Charity. Tickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feb 5: Bowling for Soup – The Grammy nominated op punk legends ascelebrating 20 years of one of their most successful albums, A Hangover You Don’t Deserve, with support from Teenage Dirtbag creators Wheatus and rapidly rising Florida pop punk outfit Magnolia Park. Tickets £40.75

Bowling For Soup (top) and support at Wheatus (bottom) are performing in Blackpool next week. Credit: Show info and Getty | Show info and Getty

Feb 7: The Big Pants Party – The ultimate ladies night out, celebrating the iconic soundtrack of a lifetime of fun, love and friendship with fabulous live music and amazing vocalists. Tickets from £14.95

Feb 14-16: Blackpool Magic Convention – The biggest magic festival in the world comes to Blackpool for three days before the start of Showzam. There’s the Friday Night Gala Show; Saturday night sees Magic’s biggest competition ‘The One’, where someone will walk away with a first prize of £30,000 and Sunday is the Mansion of Dreams with Las Vegas Illusionist, Rick Thomas. Tickets for all 3 shows are £45.75 each.

Feb 19: Queen Extravaganza – The only official Queen tribute band, produced by Roger Taylor and Brian May, celebrates 50 years of Bohemian Rhapsody with a spectacular 90-minute show. Tickets from £22.10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feb 21: Pretty Vacant - The Story of Punk and New Wave – For the first time all the hits, attitude and fashion from the Punk and New Wave era between 1976 and 1979 are brought to the stage by this incredibly talented cast of musicians, singers and dancers. Tickets from £23.75

Feb 22: Sausage and Cider Festival – Over 18s can enjoy over 25 cider flavours and 12 sausage varieties as they listen to Oasis and Queen tributes, then live bands and DJ sets. Tickets from £22.50

Feb 22: Summer in Nashville present the Country Roadshow – Time to don the Cowboy Boots as Nashville arrives in Blackpool for a huge country music party with a full line up of live acts and the world-famous Cotton Eye Disco! Over 18s only. Tickets from £26.50

Feb 22: The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight – Following a global sellout tour in 2023, The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight returns with an epic, new 90-minute concert, breathing beautifully dark energy into legendary Rock & Metal. Tickets from £44.65

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event cover for The Rock Orchstra by Candelight. | submit

Feb 26 & 27: Dance Live – The dance event for schools and colleges that sees pupils compete with choreographed routines to the backdrop of a giant digital screen and the delivery of a range of supportive workshop opportunities for schools. Tickets from £18.25

Feb 28: Murder Trial Tonight III – This unique theatrical experience, brought to you by Tigerslane Studios, brings true-crime stories to life for a third season, and audience members get to be on Jury Service. Tickets from £38

Feb 28-Mar 2: LOVE LIVE Festival – Solid Entertainments presents LOVE LIVE Festival featuring Midnight City, Jayler, GrahamOliver’s Army and much more! Early Bird Weekend ticket £165.65, Teenager Weekend Ticket £86.45

Blackpool Grand

Feb 1: Blackpool Gang Show Goes Around The World – Get your passports ready as over 100 young people and adult volunteers from Blackpool Scouts & Guides take you on an entertaining journey of variety around the world through music, comedy and dance. All tickets £16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feb 2: Puccini’s Madama Butterfly – Ellen Kent’s magnificent production of Puccini’s heartbreaking opera returns by overwhelming public demand featuring extraordinary stage sets and sumptuous costumes. Tickets from £15.

A scene from the iconic opera Madama Butterfly | submit

Feb 8: Hometown Glory Candlelit Concert - A Tribute to Adele – An intimate evening starring the award-winning Natalie Black who will perform songs from Adele’s four platinum-selling albums live. All tickets £30.50

Feb 9: Giovanni - The Last Dance – The former Strictly Come Dancing champ and BAFTA winner Giovanni Pernice is back with a brand new live show that transcends the boundaries of live performance and features his company of world-class performers. Last few tickets remaining from £33.

Feb 16: Story of Guitar Heroes – Expect classic hits from legends such as Hank Marvin, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page in this critically acclaimed homage to the most iconic guitarists of popular music. Tickets £31.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feb 17: Su Pollard - Still Fully Charged – The one and only Su Pollard celebrates fifty fun-filled years in showbusiness with her hilarious one-woman show featuring showbiz stories, songs from the shows, backstage secrets and one or two familiar characters Tickets £30.50.

Feb 18: Queenz - Drag Me To The Disco – A live vocal drag-stravaganza, where Dancing Queenz and Disco Dreams collide for the party of a lifetime. Tickets from £19.

Feb 19: An Evening With Geoff Hurst – During the England’s Hat Trick Hero and World Cup winner’s farewell tour, Geoff will be interviewed on his life by friend and agent Terry Baker. Tickets £34.50.

Feb 20-22: Steve Steinman’s Vampire’s Rock - Eternal Love The Musical – Steve Steinman’s brand new powerhouse spectacle celebrates 22 years of his epic Vampires Rock chronicles with this original rock musical. Tickets from £25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feb 23: Jon Culshaw - Imposter Syndrome – The incredible comedy impressionist from BBC Radio 4’s Dead Ringers, The Impressions Show and Partygate is back in Blackpool with his highly entertaining new show fresh from a critically acclaimed season at the Edinburgh Festival. Tickets £32.

Feb 25-Mar 1: JB Priestley’s An Inspector Calls directed by Stephen Daldry – It’s the perfect time to revisit this theatrical powerhouse as JB Priestley’s haunting drama marks its 80th anniversary. Tickets from £17.50.

A scene from An Inspector Calls. Credit: Mark Douet | Photo by Mark Douet

Chorley Theatre

Feb 1: Tom Stade –For his new show ‘Risky Business’, join this independent spirit and irrepressible force of nature, as he airdrops his ingenious and unflinching comedy into an ever-changing minefield. Sold out.

Feb 2: Jon Culshaw – The star of BBC Radio 4’s Dead Ringers, BBC One’s The Impressions Show and Channel 4’s Partygate takes his brand new show ‘Imposter Syndrome’ on the road following a completely sold out and critically acclaimed season at the Edinburgh Festival. Sold out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feb 6: Matt Bragg – Recently described by Chortle as a mix between Jack Dee and Frank Skinner wrapped in a Mod’s fashion sense, Matt is taking his debut show ‘Matt Bragg Has Nothing Wrong With Him’ on tour. Tickets £16.50

Feb 7: Andy Zaltzman – With the 3rd millennium almost 2.5% complete, Andy Zaltzman, one of the UK’s leading satirical comedians, assesses the state of Planet Earth and its most famous and controversial species–the human race in hjis new show ‘The Zaltgeist’. Sold Out

Feb 8: Amy Mason – After an unsettling encounter with a wildlife enthusiast, the Funny Women Award finalist explores what it means to be a human animal (nightmare, tbh) in ‘Free Mason’. Tickets £12

Five of the top comedians heading to Chorley in February. | Various

Feb 15: The Totally Improvised Musical – Back by popular demand, expect an evening of unscripted and unmissable songs and laughter. Tickets £8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feb 17-22: Gaslight by Cados – Chorley Amateur Dramatic & Operatic Society present a classic thriller set in fog-bound Victorian London. Tickets £12

Feb 23: Celya AB - Of All People – Following multiple sell-out tours and barnstorming appearances at JFL Montreal and Melbourne ICF, the comedian is back to tackle the big three: beauty, money and the void, in her most personal show yet. Tickets £16

Feb 27-28: Angela Barnes - Angst – A brand new stand-up show from the star of Mock The Week and Live at The Apollo.Tickets £17

Lancaster Grand Theatre

Feb 2: Jenny Eclair - Jokes Jokes Jokes Live! – In celebration of the release of her hilarious memoir of the same name, comedian, novelist, and professional show-off Jenny Eclair comes to venues nationwide with a brand-new autobiographical show. Tickets £25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feb 5: Psychic Sally – The nation’s favourite psychic Sally Morgan brings you her latest live show which will have you on the edge of your seat, as she continues to bring mediumship into the 21st century. Tickets £27

Feb 6: Ed Byrne - Tragedy Plus Time – As seen on Hosting Live At The Apollo, QI and Mock The Week, the comedian brings his most personal show to the Grand. Tickets £32.5

The three stars heading to Lancaster for the first week of February. | Various

Feb 7: Don’t Sop Believin’ – This electrifying, high-energy theatre production brings you 30 of the biggest end-of-night anthems – all brought to life in full colour with a sizzling cast, fantastic costumes and amazing light show. Tickets £28

Feb 8: The History of Rock – Experience iconic rock music brought back to life by an exceptional band consisting of some of the finest musicians and performers from around the world. Tickets £25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feb 11: Thomas Hardy’s Far from the Madding Crowd – Conn Artists Theatre Company in association with Play to the Crowd present Thomas Hardy’s masterpiece about love, class and gender roles set against the rural landscape of Victorian England. Tickets £20

Feb 15: Jive Talkin’ perform the Bee Gees – Renowned as the original and very best Bee Gees tribute show, and THE ONLY Bee Gees tribute show that has actually performed with the original Bee Gees! Tickets £26

Feb 16: Kidz Club Paty – Hosts Joey, Bruno, Britney and Jesy bring fun and games, singing and dancing, so get your glitzy and glamorous outfits on and come and party for an afternoon full of fun. Tickets £10

Feb 18: An Evening With Geoff Hurst – During the England’s Hat Trick Hero and World Cup winner’s farewell tour, Geoff will be interviewed on his life by friend and agent Terry Baker. Tickets £29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feb 19: Su Pollard - Still Fully Charged – The one and only Su Pollard celebrates fifty fun-filled years in showbusiness with her hilarious one-woman show featuring showbiz stories, songs from the shows, backstage secrets and one or two familiar characters Tickets £25.50

Feb 20: Man in The Mirror - A Tribute to Michael Jackson – Featuring all his greatest hits you know and love, complete with dazzling choreography, stunning visual effects, light show and authentic costumes. Tickets £28

Feb 21: The Illegal Eagles – Celebrating over 50 years since the formation of the legendary West Coast Country Rock band The Eagles, The Illegal Eagles present a brand new production, promising more of their musical prowess, acute attention to detail and incredible showmanship. Tickets £36.50

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feb 25-Mar 1: Annie by MAODS – Morecambe Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society present this perfect family-friendly musical featuring a heartwarming discovery and some unlikely friendships on the way. Tickets £13 on Tues/Weds, £16 for other days

Notable shows from across East Lancashire

Feb 8 at the Darwen Library Theatre: Connor Burns – From one of the most exciting emerging new stars in the UK’s live stand-up scene,1994 is Edinburgh native’s Connor Burns third solo hour. Tickets £18.50

Feb 13 at the Darwen Library Theatre: Tom Stade –For his new show ‘Risky Business’, join this independent spirit and irrepressible force of nature, as he airdrops his ingenious and unflinching comedy into an ever-changing minefield. Sold out.

Feb 28 at the Darwen Library Theatre: Shabaz Ali – @ShabazSays takes to the stage in his debut live comedy tour ‘I'm Rich, You're Poor’. Tickets £21.50