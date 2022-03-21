The huge carved wooden dipper which greeted visitors to the Millennium Green has rotted and its metal legs have had to be removed for safety reasons.

But the Trustees are hopeful that local supporters and users of the Green will help fund a more durable replacement.

Chair of the Trustees Mike Halford said: “The Dipper is the iconic emblem of the Green and to some extent Garstang, but it collapsed with age. It has rotted from the centre and is totally unrepairable. The replacement will cost about £1500 and before it is commissioned we must seek finance.”

Mike Halford and Ron Freeland pictured by the remains of The Dipper sculpture on Garstang's Millennium Green photo: Neil Cross

He continued: “ We are a voluntary organisation and all funding is through donations and grants. We plan for the day to day management of the grounds but we have at the moment some challenges and unbudgeted expenditure that threaten our future plans.”

Mike explained that throughout lockdown the Green had been so well used and it needed further maintenance. Wet weather and recurrent flooding had further added to expenses. A grant had been ontained to help towards the cost of creating some protective pathways, similar to board walks.

Anyone who can make a one-off donation to the dipper funds is asked to make a bank transfer or cotnact the chair of the Trustees.

Trustee Ron Greenland added: “The last two years have been a challenge and the Garstang Millennium Greenhas never been used so much and this heavy use continues.”

The Millennium Green opened in 2000 and is located near the centre of Garstang and has been well used throughout lockdown by local residents and visitors.

To make a bank transfer the Garstang Millennium Green Trust National Westminster account sort code is 01 0333 and the account number is 13310593