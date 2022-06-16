What do you think of new sculpture of old kitchen sink dedicated to playwright John Osbourne on Morecambe beach?

Anthony Padgett’s contemporary kitchen sink artwork, dedicated to a famous playwright who had links with Morecambe, is now in place on a resort beach.

The sculpture is a tribute to John Osborne (1929-1994) who finished off his play, Look Back In Anger, on Morecambe Pier in 1955.

He described the Pier, which was demolished in the 1990s, as his open air office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Padgett with his Kitchen Sink Drama 2022 sculpture.

The play marked the first ‘kitchen sink’ drama and led the way for TV series like Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks.

Osborne was the leading playwright of the 1950s and 60s and the leading writer of the Angry Young Men movement.

Osborne's play, The Entertainer, was also filmed in Morecambe in 1960 and starred Sir Laurence Olivier. It features many Morecambe landmarks including the Winter Gardens.

Anthony’s sculpture is already in place but will be officially unveiled by local historian and key member of Morecambe Heritage Centre, Peter Wade, on Friday June 24 at 4.30pm at the site of the old Central Pier.

Kitchen Sink Drama 2022.

Anthony said: "As Look Back in Anger was the start of the kitchen sink drama I thought a ready made sculpture of a kitchen sink would be a piece of contemporary art that is a great contrast to the traditional figurative sculpture of Eric Morecambe.

"There is not much contemporary art in Morecambe and the work references Marcel Duchamp's famous 1917 Fountain ready made urinal sculpture."

Anthony hopes the work will firmly establish in people's minds the fact Osborne wrote Look Back in Anger on the pier, and will draw a lot of debate and interest and create a kitchen sink drama all of its own.

The launch of the sculpture marks a call for entries to Morecambe Bay Art Fair competition on Saturday August 13 with the theme, Morecambe Celebrity.

The sculpture is dedicated to playwright John Osbourne.

Submission is on the day at The Platform on Marine Road.

Entry is open to all and works will be exhibited on the stage with a prize of £200, free picture framing and a free stand at next year's art fair.

Click here for more details.